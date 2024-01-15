FLIGHT DELAY TMC MP LODGES COMPLAINT WITH CIVIL AVIATION MINISTRY AGAINST INDIGO

New Delhi: Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Saket Gokhale has written to the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) on the operational crisis of budget carrier IndiGo over constant flight delays. This comes in the wake of an IndiGO flyer attacking a pilot over delay in take off on Sunday.

Addressing a letter to Vumlunmang Vualnam, Secretary at MoCA, the TMC MP wrote, "Over the past several weeks, there have been numerous complaints received by my office as well as posts on social media by people complaining about inordinate delays, shabby operations as well as unprofessional conduct by Indigo 6E. I've also sent a D.O. to the DGCA regarding this a week ago."

"On the 13th and 14th of January, however, this management attained a whole new level where hundreds of people across India have seen their Indigo 6E flights delayed or cancelled with absolutely no adequate intimation or explanation to passengers", he added.

Gokhale in his letter also points out to the fact that these delays or cancellations cannot be blamed just on the weather conditions in North India as "this problem has been noticed across the country."

He further wrote, "It is a matter of great concern that the DGCA and the Ministry of Civil Aviation have failed to take cognisance of this matter despite hundreds of passengers raising this issue in social media in the last 48 hours and also despite even news channels reporting on this."

"While the airline is entitled to grow it's business, it cannot happen at the cost of compromising on passengers rights, comfort or service", he added.

Urging the DGCA and MoCA to take immediate action against the airline for its operational breakdown which has impacted the flyers, he said that "The circumstances of the complete operational breakdown of Indigo 6E over the last 48 hours deserve an urgent examination and investigation at the highest level by the DGCA and the Ministry of Civil Aviation."

He elaborated that the matter should be probed immediately and that he should be replied back in not more than 7 working days. It is pertinent to note here that there have been several flights of Indigo which have been delayed or some even cancelled due to the fog in North India.