DELHI BOUND FLIGHT RETURNS TO PATNA AFTER TAKE OFF DUE TO TECHNICAL GLITCH

Patna: A Delhi-bound IndiGo plane had to return to the Patna airport shortly after take-off on Wednesday afternoon due to a technical glitch, an official said. The flight, 6E-2074, with 187 passengers and crew members on board landed safely at the Jay Prakash Narayan International Airport here, he said.

"It was an emergency landing. Shortly after take-off at 12.58 pm from Patna airport, the air traffic controller (ATC) contacted the pilot to return mid-air due to some technical problem," Patna airport director Anchal Prakash said. In a statement, the airline said that the aircraft is undergoing inspection as per protocol.