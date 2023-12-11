New Delhi: The government has extended the export ban on de-oiled rice bran, a major ingredient in the preparation of cattle and poultry feed, till March 31 next year, according to a notification. It was first banned in July this year.

"Export prohibition of de-oiled rice bran is extended till March 31, 2024," the directorate general of foreign trade has said in a notification. According to experts, the rise of prices of feed is one of the major reasons for increasing milk prices in the country and putting a ban on exports can help increase the availability of the product in the domestic market, thereby containing rates.