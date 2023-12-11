New Delhi: The government has extended the export ban on de-oiled rice bran, a major ingredient in the preparation of cattle and poultry feed, till March 31 next year, according to a notification. It was first banned in July this year.
"Export prohibition of de-oiled rice bran is extended till March 31, 2024," the directorate general of foreign trade has said in a notification. According to experts, the rise of prices of feed is one of the major reasons for increasing milk prices in the country and putting a ban on exports can help increase the availability of the product in the domestic market, thereby containing rates.
However, the Solvent Extractors Association of India had earlier asked the government to reconsider its decision to ban the exports as the move is likely to have minimal impact on the prices of cattle feed and milk. As per estimates, in cattle feed, about 25 per cent of rice bran extraction is used.
