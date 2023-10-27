New Delhi: India's mango exports witnessed a 19 per cent growth to $47.98 billion during the April-August period this financial year, the Commerce Ministry said on October 27. For the last year in the same period, India exported mangoes worth $40.33 million. With the collaboration of the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare and the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), India exported 22,963.78 MT of mangoes worth USD 48.53 million in 2022-23, while in the current year 2023-24 (April-August), India has exported 27,330.02 MT of mangoes worth USD 47.98 million, the ministry said.

The export figures show that India exported mangoes worth a staggering USD 47.98 million from April to August 2023, the highest in comparison to the other countries. The other major destinations include Japan (43 tonnes), New Zealand (111 tonnes), Australia (58.42 tonnes) and others.

In the season 2023, India has exported mangoes to 41 countries by exploring new destinations such as Iran, Mauritius, Czech Republic and Nigeria. A notable achievement in this endeavour is India’s collaboration with the United States Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS).

Inviting APHIS inspectors for the preclearance of mangoes at irradiation facilities in Vashi, Nashik, Bangalore and Ahmedabad has played a pivotal role in facilitating mango exports to the USA, the ministry said in its press release. APEDA has also participated in the Seoul Food & Hotel Show to showcase Indian mangoes to promote its exports.