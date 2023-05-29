Navsari: A farmer from Gujarat's Navsari has achieved the rare feat of planting 21 varieties of mangoes, including those from Pakistan and Israel, in his small plot of land.

Braving natural calamities, famer, Mukeshbhai Nayak has successfully managed to cultivate various varieties of mango, ranging from local ones to those from across the country and abroad on his small plot spanning 25,000 square feet. The manner in which Nayak has successfully cultivated both indigenous and foreign varieties of the fruit together on his field has left even the agricultural scientists surprised.

Nayak, a native of Aathan village in Jalalpur taluka, is a textile engineer by profession. Being passionate about farming, he has always wanted to do something different in this field. His house is on a portion of the 25,000 square feet plot and he has used the remaining space very well. Here, he skillfully planted 21 varieties of mango cuttings and have managed a very good harvest. Even the Navsari Agricultural University has taken note of his feat.

All the mango trees are around 10 to 12 years old. These include Israel's Maya and Pakistan's Husnara, Mohan, Ratol, Sonpari, Black Alphonzo, Malgobo, Pomegranate, Kesar, Arka Puneet, Arka Suprabhat, Amri and Neelam along with several local varieties.

"These are sold exclusively to friends based on orders. This year, there was a production of 2,000 kg of mangoes. These were sold to selected customers and friends by taking orders in advance," Nayak said adding that he managed to earn Rs one lakh by selling these.

Nayak said Israel's Maya variety of mango is quite popular though among all the varieties, Sonpari mangoes are in very high demand. For the Sonpari variety, customers are ready to pay Rs 3000 for 20 kg, he added.

In 2010, Nayak won the first prize of the 'King of Mango Show for Alphonso mangoes at the mango festival organised by the Navsari Agricultural University. Along with mangoes, Nayak has planted a host of flowers, vegetables and fruit trees on his plot.