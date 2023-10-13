GOVT EXTENDS 20 PC EXPORT DUTY ON PARBOILED RICE TILL MARCH 31 NEXT YEAR

New Delhi: The government on Friday extended the duty on export of parboiled rice by over five months till March 31. The 20 per cent export duty on parboiled rice was imposed on August 25 till October 16 to maintain adequate local stock and keep domestic prices under check. The finance ministry through a notification extended the duty till March 31, 2024.

With these curbs, India has now imposed restrictions on all varieties on non-basmati rice. Non-basmati white rice constitutes about 25 per cent of the total rice exported from the country. In July, the government banned export of non-basmati white rice to boost domestic supply and keep retail prices under check during the upcoming festive season.

In September last year, exports of broken rice were prohibited. In the April-June period this fiscal, about 15.54 lakh tonnes of non-basmati white rice was exported against only 11.55 lakh tonnes in the year-ago period. The ban on exports of non-basmati white rice was imposed due to the rise in prices of the foodgrain and higher exports.