Hyderabad: Minister of Communications, Ashwini Vaishnaw, on Thursday, said that mobile exports reached $10 billion within 7 months of the current fiscal year and growth 60 per cent higher than $4.97 billion for the same 7-month period last year. Average of $1 billion plus mobile exports per month, he said.

Earlier this year, Ashwini Vaishnaw had said the telecom industry in India has become investment-oriented and an employment generator and exports of mobile are expected to exceed USD 10 billion in the current financial year 2022-23.

"All the component systems are in India. In the coming years...will see electronic manufacturing, telecom manufacturing growing exponentially," said Union Minister of Communications Ashwini Vaishnaw told reporters on Tuesday.