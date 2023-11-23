Mobile exports reach $ 8bn within 7 months of current fiscal, says Ashwini Vaishnaw
Published: 26 minutes ago
Hyderabad: Minister of Communications, Ashwini Vaishnaw, on Thursday, said that mobile exports reached $10 billion within 7 months of the current fiscal year and growth 60 per cent higher than $4.97 billion for the same 7-month period last year. Average of $1 billion plus mobile exports per month, he said.
Taking to his official Facebook handle, the minister wrote," Mobile exports reach $ 8bn within 7 months of current fiscal. Growth 60% higher than $ 4.97 bn for same 7 month period last year. Avg of $ 1bn + plus mobile phone exports per month".
Earlier this year, Ashwini Vaishnaw had said the telecom industry in India has become investment-oriented and an employment generator and exports of mobile are expected to exceed USD 10 billion in the current financial year 2022-23.
"All the component systems are in India. In the coming years...will see electronic manufacturing, telecom manufacturing growing exponentially," said Union Minister of Communications Ashwini Vaishnaw told reporters on Tuesday.
As part of its AtmaNirbhar plan, the government launched Production Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes in various sectors to make Indian manufacturers globally competitive, attract investments, enhance exports, integrate India into the global supply chain and reduce dependency on imports, he said. Regarding employment in the sector, Vaishnaw said iPhone manufacturer company Apple has standalone provided one lakh fresh jobs in India in the past one-and-a-half years.