COVID IN INDIA FOUR COVID DEATHS RECORDED IN COUNTRY 605 FRESH CASES

New Delhi: India has logged 605 new cases of Covid, while the number of active cases of the infection stood at 4,002. Four deaths -- two from Kerala and one each from Karnataka and Tripura -- have been reported in a span of 24 hours, according to the ministry's data updated at 8 am.

In Kerala, a 70-year-old male with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and an 81-year-old male with T2DM and HTN, and in Karnataka, a 48-year-old male with CA and TB died, while one person in Tripura succumbed to COVID.

The number of daily cases had dropped to double-digits till December 5, 2023 but cases began to increase after emergence of a new variant and cold weather conditions.

According to the Health Ministry, the number of cases of COVID-19 sub-variant JN.1 reported from 12 states till January 7 rose to 682. 199 cases have been reported from Karnataka, 148 from Kerala, 139 from Maharashtra, 47 from Goa, 36 from Gujarat, 30 from Andhra Pradesh, 30 from Rajasthan, 26 from Tamil Nadu, 21 from Delhi, three from Odisha, two from Telangana and one from Haryana.