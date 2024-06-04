Saran Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 | BJP's Pratap Rudy Wins By Over 13000 Votes

Saran (Bihar): BJP's Rajiv Pratap Rudy won from the Saran Lok Sabha constituency and retained his seat. He defeated RJD nominee Rohini Acharya by a margin of 13,661 votes.

While Rudy, who is a pilot by profession polled 471752 votes, Acharya managed to bag 458091 votes. The Saran Lok Sabha Constituency witnessed a high-profile fight between RJD debutant Rohini Acharya, daughter of party president Lalu Prasad, and former Union Minister Rajiv Pratap Rudy, the sitting MP who has won the constituency for BJP several times.

Rohini's mother Rabri Devi was defeated from this constituency in 2014 by a margin of 40948 votes. Saran Lok Sabha seat was formed in 2008 as a part of the implementation of delimitation of parliamentary constituencies based on the recommendations of the Delimitation Commission of India constituted in 2002. Before that, it was under Chapra Lok Sabha constituency.

The total number of registered voters in this constituency in 2024 polls was 1795010, and the seat saw a voting turnout of 56.73% (1018366 total count of votes), according to the Election Commission’s data released on May 25, 2024. The seat went to polls in phase 5 on May 20, 2024.

Saran witnessed violence a day after polls in which one person was killed and two others were injured. To maintain law and order, police on May 22 had to conduct flag marches in several areas of the district. Police officials said that the violence was triggered after an altercation broke out between BJP and RJD supporters over allegations of irregularities during polling in the area, during which shots were fired. One Chandan Kumar was killed on the spot and two others were injured. Police arrested two persons in connection with the case and recovered weapons and cartridges from them.

In the 2019 LS Polls, Rajiv Pratap Rudy of BJP won from Saran, getting 499,986 votes, comprising 53.02% of the total number of votes polled. Rudy defeated Chandrika Roy of RJD by a margin of 1,38,411 votes. Rudy had won from this seat in 2014 as well, polling 355,120 votes (41.14%) and defeating RJD’s Rabri Devi by a margin of 40948 votes.