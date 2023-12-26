INTERNATIONAL DAY OF EPIDEMIC PREPAREDNESS 2023 EPIDEMIC PREVENTION

Hyderabad: The International Day of Epidemic Preparedness 2023 is observed on December 27 worldwide. This day encourages everyone to properly prepare their population in accordance with national guidelines, as well as institutions, in order to raise awareness of the importance of epidemic prevention, preparedness, and cooperation through instructional and consciousness-raising initiatives, contexts and agendas.

What is epidemic? The World Health Organization (WHO) states that when medical cases, certain health-related behaviors, or other health-related occurrences occur in a community or region, it is evidently beyond what is normal. The cases occur within a specific time frame and in a community or region. A variety of factors, including the agent, the size and type of the population exposed, prior exposure to the disease or lack thereof, and the time and location of the occurrence, influence the number of cases that signify the existence of an epidemic.

History- The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) adopted a resolution designating December 27 as the International Day of Epidemic Preparedness at its 75th session and 36th plenary meeting on December 7, 2020. The choice is a component of the Sustainable Development Agenda for 2030. The proclamation acknowledged the long-term harm to social and economic development as well as the "devastating impacts of major infectious diseases and epidemics," particularly the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the UN General Assembly, the current pandemic has overtaken medical schools and health systems worldwide, interrupted supply lines, and adversely damaged the livelihoods of individuals in poorer nations.

There is concern that disease outbreaks in the future might be more deadly than the current COVID-19 epidemic. This was emphasised in the UNGA's Agenda item 131 paper for the International Day of Epidemic Preparedness, which was released on December 11, 2020. The world economy was severely damaged by the COVID-19 lockdowns. Ration and essential medication supplies were impacted. Many animals that had depended on humans for food for generations were abandoned to famine and eventually died.

Significance-Undoubtedly, the ongoing and unresolved coronavirus COVID-19 epidemic served as the catalyst for the establishment of a designated day for preparation. The critical need for robust and resilient health systems that can reach people who are weak or in vulnerable situations has been recognised by the WHO as well as by other countries and authorities. Specifically, a lot of information sharing, scientific knowledge and best practices, excellent education, and advocacy programs are needed for effective actions to prevent and address epidemics at the local, national, regional, and global levels.

JN.1 variant in India signs and symptoms- Considering the quick rise in the new COVID-19 variant JN.1, it's critical to recognise and understand the symptoms and indicators of the variant as they have been reported thus far:

Fever

Runny nose

Sore throat

Headaches

Minor gastrointestinal problems in some cases

Extreme fatigue

Exhaustion and muscle weakness

The Past Pandemics of The India: