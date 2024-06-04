What Differences? Prabhas' Birthday Wish for Prashanth Neel Confirms Salaar 2 Is Very Much on Track

Hyderabad: Filmmaker Prashant Neel turned a year older on Tuesday, June 4, and the social media landscape was filled with warm birthday messages from fans and colleagues alike. Among the well-wishers was none other than South Indian superstar Prabhas, who took to his Instagram Story to express his heartfelt wishes.

Prabhas shared a candid snapshot of himself alongside Neel, taken on the sets of an upcoming film, likely Salaar 2. Accompanying the photo was a brief yet endearing message that read, "Love you sir! Have a beautiful birthday! (Followed by a smiling emoji)." The actor-director duo had a successful collaboration on Salaar: Part One, which was released in December 2023 to impressive box office numbers globally.

Prabhas extends birthday wishes to Prashanth Neel (Prabhas' IG Story)

Rumours have been circulating about the status of Salaar 2, with some speculating that the project had been shelved due to creative differences between Prabhas and Prashanth. However, Salaar makers swiftly dispelled these claims by sharing a throwback image from the sets of the first film. Directed by Prashant Neel, Salaar: Part 2 - Shouryanga Parvam was initially slated to commence filming in the summer of 2024, but no updates have been shared by the team so far.

Industry insiders suggest that the delay is due to Neel's current focus on his upcoming project with Jr NTR, for which he is busy fine-tuning the script. Once this film is wrapped up, Neel is expected to shift his attention to Salaar 2, reuniting with Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran. In various interviews, the trio has expressed their enthusiasm for the sequel, and fans are eagerly awaiting their reunion.