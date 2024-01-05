COVID SURGE INDIA REGISTERS 761 FRESH CASES 12 DEATHS

Hyderabad: India registered 761 fresh COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths due to the viral disease, according to Union Health Ministry data on Friday.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the country came down marginally to 4,334 from 4,423 on Thursday, the data updated at 8 am showed. Kerala has the highest number of active cases at 1,249, followed by Karnataka at 1,240, Maharashtra at 914, Tamil Nadu at 190, and Chhattisgarh and Andhra Pradesh at 128 each.

Of the 12 fresh deaths, five were reported from Kerala, four from Karnataka, two from Maharashtra, and one from Uttar Pradesh, the data stated. The number of daily cases was in double digits till December 5 but it began to rise again amid cold weather conditions and after the emergence of a new COVID-19 variant.

The number of cases of COVID-19 sub-variant JN.1 reported from 12 states till January 4 rose to 619, official sources said on Friday. They said 199 cases have been reported from Karnataka, 148 from Kerala, 110 from Maharashtra, 47 from Goa, 36 from Gujarat, 30 from Andhra Pradesh, 26 from Tamil Nadu, 15 from Delhi, 4 from Rajasthan, 2 from Telangana and one each from Odisha and Haryana.