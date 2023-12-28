Hyderabad: Amid the growing fears about the resurgence of Coronavirus sub-variant JN.1 in the country, top cardiologist and former Director General of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), Dr Balaram Bhargava has busted the myth about the “adverse” impact of the COVID vaccine on heart. According to data by the union Health Ministry, a total of 109 cases of JN.1 have been reported in the country as of Wednesday Dec 27 with Goa accounting for the majority of the cases at 34.

With three new COVID related fatalities reported in Karnataka and Gujarat, rumours are being spread over the “adverse impacts” of the COVID-19 vaccine on the human heart. In a special conversation with ETV Bharat, Dr. Balaram Bhargava, former director general of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), and professor of Cardiology at AIIMS, said that there is no need to fear the spread of corona subtype JN.1.

Here are a few excerpts of the interview:

ETV Bharat (ETVB): What should be the way forward amid the resurgence in COVID-19 cases?

Dr Balaram Bhargava (BB): with the increase in cases in Kerala and Karnataka, the government has upped the surveillance measures in a bid to contain the viral disease. those who have already been vaccinated, do not need to be vaccinated again.

ETVB: The cases of JN.1 type corona are gradually increasing in the country. Deaths also occur. What precautions should people take?

BB: There is no need to panic over the spike in cases. But we have to remain cautious. As in the past, masks must be worn at public places. People should adhere to the SOPs announced by the government from time to time.

ETVB: Should I re-vaccinate to avoid getting a new subtype of virus?

BB: Those who have taken the first and second doses of the vaccine in the past and those who have taken the booster dose do not need to retake it. Those who have not yet been vaccinated can take it. The Serum Institute in Pune has applied to the WHO for a vaccine to prevent JN.1. It should be noted that the vaccine protects against serious infection but does not prevent the actual infection.

ETVB: Cardiovascular deaths increased after COVID-19?

BB: There is a negative campaign on the “side effects” of the vaccine. WHO has approved the use of COVID-19 vaccines only after several stages of testing. There are no side effects. The threat of heart attack deaths among young adults has existed in South Asian countries since before the arrival of COVID-19. Reasons for this are genetic problems, diabetes, and hypertension. Heart attack deaths are not related to COVID vaccine at all.

ETVB: Antibodies are not detected in some vaccinated individuals. Will there be protection or not?

BB: Antibodies may not be found in some vaccinated individuals. There is no need to worry. Covaxin and CoviShield are both effective vaccines.