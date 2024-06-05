ETV Bharat / bharat

INDIA Bloc Will Continue to Fight Against "Fascist" Rule of BJP, Asserts Congress President Kharge

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 5 hours ago

Launching a tirade against the BJP, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge pointed out this mandate is against price rise, unemployment and crony capitalism of the Modi government.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday said the INDIA bloc will continue to fight against the "fascist" rule of the BJP led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge (ETV Bharat)

New Delhi: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday said the INDIA bloc will continue to fight against the "fascist" rule of the BJP led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Speaking to the media after a meeting here on Wednesday, Kharge said the leaders of the INDIA bloc deliberated on the current political situation at length for around two hours.

"The constituents of the INDIA bloc thanked the people for their overwhelming support to us. The people’s mandate has given a befitting reply to the BJP and their politics of hate, corruption and deprivation. This is a political and moral defeat of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he pointed out.

Kharge said, "This is a mandate is against price rise, unemployment and crony capitalism of the Modi Government."

"The India bloc will continue to fight against the fascist rule of the BJP led by Modi. We will take appropriate steps at the appropriate time to realise the people’s desire not to be ruled by the BJP’s government," he alleged.

Earlier at the outset of the meeting, the Congress chief reiterated the mandate of the country was against Modi.

Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) chairperson Sonia Gandhi and senior party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK chief MK Stalin, Jharkhand CM Champai Soren and JMM leader Kalpana Soren, AAP leader Sanjay Singh, CPI leader D Raja, among others attended the meeting today.

In the 2024 general elections, the INDIA bloc bagged 233 out of 543 constituencies. Of these, Congress won 99 seats. The Lok Sabha elections were held in seven phases between April 19 and June 1. The results were declared on June 4.

Read more: INDIA Bloc To Get Over 295 Seats: Kharge After Alliance Meeting

TAGGED:

CONGRESS PRESIDENT KHARGEINDIA BLOC MEETINGPEOPLE MANDATE AGAINST BJPFASCIST RULE OF BJP

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained | Why India stores its gold reserves in foreign vaults

The Warming of the Indian Ocean - Are We Closing on a Tipping Point?

'Abdominal Obesity Increases Lifestyle Diseases Risk'; How Much Weight For Your Height?

Cybersecurity Alert: FedEx Courier Fraud on the Rise, Millions at Risk

Trending

(Click on any topic)
ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.