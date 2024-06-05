INDIA Bloc Will Continue to Fight Against "Fascist" Rule of BJP, Asserts Congress President Kharge

New Delhi: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday said the INDIA bloc will continue to fight against the "fascist" rule of the BJP led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Speaking to the media after a meeting here on Wednesday, Kharge said the leaders of the INDIA bloc deliberated on the current political situation at length for around two hours.

"The constituents of the INDIA bloc thanked the people for their overwhelming support to us. The people’s mandate has given a befitting reply to the BJP and their politics of hate, corruption and deprivation. This is a political and moral defeat of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he pointed out.

Kharge said, "This is a mandate is against price rise, unemployment and crony capitalism of the Modi Government."

"The India bloc will continue to fight against the fascist rule of the BJP led by Modi. We will take appropriate steps at the appropriate time to realise the people’s desire not to be ruled by the BJP’s government," he alleged.

Earlier at the outset of the meeting, the Congress chief reiterated the mandate of the country was against Modi.

Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) chairperson Sonia Gandhi and senior party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK chief MK Stalin, Jharkhand CM Champai Soren and JMM leader Kalpana Soren, AAP leader Sanjay Singh, CPI leader D Raja, among others attended the meeting today.

In the 2024 general elections, the INDIA bloc bagged 233 out of 543 constituencies. Of these, Congress won 99 seats. The Lok Sabha elections were held in seven phases between April 19 and June 1. The results were declared on June 4.

