Munger (Bihar): A heavy amount of robbed gold from Haryana has been recovered in a raid in Munger's Amaiya village. In September, 18 kg of gold was looted from Ambala Cooperative Bank, along with 34 lockers and other items from the Baldev Nagar area of Ambala, Haryana, police reported.

Meanwhile, 200 grams of gold and silver jewelry buried in soil were recovered from Bhagirath Bind's house. The action was taken at the behest of Devanand Bind, who was arrested on demand, and his account has been locked at Gramin Bank Masumganj.

Under the leadership of Inspector Balkar Singh of Haryana Police, the raid was conducted on the spot of criminal Devanand Bind, who was brought to Asarganj on demand.

According to the sources, the case of jewellery robbery from a bank locker was registered at the Ambala police station in Haryana. During the police action, a criminal from Chaurgaon, Asarganj, was revealed, and following his arrest, the Haryana Police came to Munger in Bihar 15 days ago.

Meanwhile, he was absconding in this robbery case and was arrested a week ago in the Lakhisarai district. This action was confirmed by Asarganj Police Station Officer Kaushalendra Kumar.