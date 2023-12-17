Hyderabad: With each passing day, incidents of attacks on Gujaratis residing in America, are making headlines. On November 3, a 23-year-old Gujarati youth was shot by miscreants and after battling for life for 46 days, he finally succumbed to injuries on December 16. The victim, identified as Ujaas Menagar, hailed from Nadiad's Mengar and was settled in North Carolina with his family for some time.

On the night of November 3, Ujas was attacked outside his house as he drove home from Greensboro, North Carolina after shutting down his store. Reports state that Ujas stopped at a separate store on his way home, and that's when the culprits followed him home.

When Ujas opposed their attempt to steal, the assailants shot him three times, gravely wounding him. The miscreants fled after shooting the victim. With the help of passersby, who came to Ujas' aid following the tragedy, Ujas' family was able to shift him to a hospital.

Death during treatment: Ujaas suffered serious injuries after being shot in the stomach and underwent treatment for 46 days before dying. Ujas was working as a product manager at the Volvo Trucks Company in America. The family is in shock and is mourning his death.