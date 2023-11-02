ARECA NUT DEALER OF KARNATAKA LODGES COMPLAINT OF RS 1 CRORE THEFT SUSPECTS INCLUDING CAR DRIVER HELD

Bengaluru: The Upparapet police arrested four accused, including the car driver, who stole Rs 1 crore from the car, while diverting the attention of the areca nut dealer. The arrested have been identified as Swamy (34), Anupama (38), Pawan (30) and Karthik (27). Rs 1 crore was stolen from the car of Umesh, an areca nut trader, who had come to Bengaluru on October 7. In this regard, Umesh lodged a complaint with the Upparapet police station on October 21, expressing suspicion of the car driver, Swami.

Also read: Bihar cops arrest flier for misbehaving with air hostess on IndiGo flight

Hailing from Bhimasamudra in the Chitradurga district, Umesh was engaged in buying areca nuts from farmers in different districts and exporting them to other states. On October 7, Umesh, along with his driver Swami, left Chitradurga with the cash to buy areca nuts. A money bag was placed in the car's boot. Areca nut was not found in Tumkur. Hence, he came to Bengaluru to talk to his daughter, who was staying at Chandra layout in Bengaluru as a paying guest.

Umesh and Swami, who parked their car near Giriyas on Kalidasa Road in Gandhinagar at 2 pm, had lunche at a nearby hotel and went to Chandra layout and left for Chitradurga. Later, Swami, the driver, stopped the car for a few minutes near Dabuspet to drink tea. Later, they both went to Bhimasamudra in the car and found the money bag missing. When the bag was not found after discussing it with his friend, Umesh came to Upparapet police station and lodged the complaint.