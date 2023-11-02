Areca nut dealer of Karnataka lodges complaint of Rs 1 crore theft; suspects including car driver held
Published: 2 hours ago
Areca nut dealer of Karnataka lodges complaint of Rs 1 crore theft; suspects including car driver held
Published: 2 hours ago
Bengaluru: The Upparapet police arrested four accused, including the car driver, who stole Rs 1 crore from the car, while diverting the attention of the areca nut dealer. The arrested have been identified as Swamy (34), Anupama (38), Pawan (30) and Karthik (27). Rs 1 crore was stolen from the car of Umesh, an areca nut trader, who had come to Bengaluru on October 7. In this regard, Umesh lodged a complaint with the Upparapet police station on October 21, expressing suspicion of the car driver, Swami.
Hailing from Bhimasamudra in the Chitradurga district, Umesh was engaged in buying areca nuts from farmers in different districts and exporting them to other states. On October 7, Umesh, along with his driver Swami, left Chitradurga with the cash to buy areca nuts. A money bag was placed in the car's boot. Areca nut was not found in Tumkur. Hence, he came to Bengaluru to talk to his daughter, who was staying at Chandra layout in Bengaluru as a paying guest.
Umesh and Swami, who parked their car near Giriyas on Kalidasa Road in Gandhinagar at 2 pm, had lunche at a nearby hotel and went to Chandra layout and left for Chitradurga. Later, Swami, the driver, stopped the car for a few minutes near Dabuspet to drink tea. Later, they both went to Bhimasamudra in the car and found the money bag missing. When the bag was not found after discussing it with his friend, Umesh came to Upparapet police station and lodged the complaint.
Based on the complaint, the police registered a case and arrested the car driver, Swami. Right now, all the four accused have been arrested by the police. The police said that they seized Rs 90.19 lakhs cash, 2 Apple iPhones worth Rs 6.49 lakhs, one earphone, two watches, one smartwatch, 61.670 grams of gold jewellery, one bike and four mobile phones, which they bought from the money they stole.