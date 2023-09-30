BIHAR COPS ARREST FLIER FOR MISBEHAVING WITH AIR HOSTESS ON INDIGO FLIGHT

Patna: A flier was arrested by the police on the charges of misbehaving with an air hostess here on Saturday. Sources said that he was travelling to Patna on an IndiGo flight from Ahmedabad. The airline passenger was taken into custody by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel when he arrived at the Patna airport. Accused Qamar Riaz, a resident of a locality in Patna, was travelling on IndiGo flight number 6E 126. He was arrested by the CISF jawans after the incident was reported by the IndiGo officials at the Patna airport. The CISF later handed over the accused to the Patna police. A co-passenger and friend of accused Qamar Riaz, who was also travelling in the same flight, was also taken into custody by the Patna police for questioning.