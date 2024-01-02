Guwahati (Assam) : A Telangana-based girl studying at IIT Guwahati died after she was found unconscious at a hotel in Guwahati city. The incident took place at the City Palace Hotel in Paltan Bazar in the Guwahati city on the morning of January 1. The deceased girl has been identified as Pulluri Acharya, an IIT student of the fourth semester of electronics and telecommunication.

The girl student along with three other friends had come to the hotel after a taking part in a New Year party at a bar on GS Road on the night of December 31. The student was found unconscious on the morning of January 1 and was immediately rushed to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) by the hotel authorities.

However, doctors at GMCH declared her brought dead. The young woman is suspected to have died due to excessive alcohol consumption. Exact cause of the death will be known only after the postmortem report. Police are interrogating the three friends of the deceased girl.