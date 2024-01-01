Odisha: Sudarsan Pattnaik extends New Year wishes through sand art

Puri (Odisha): Indians celebrated New Year in style and people are sending best wishes to each other. On this occasion, Padma Shri awardee and well known sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik also uniquely extended New Year greetings to the citizens. At the well-known Puri beach, he has created a 25-feet sand sculpture of Mahaprabhu Shri Jagannath.

Sand artist Sudarsan Patnaik has wished the people of the whole world a "Happy New Year" through this unique sand art. He created this huge sand art with the help of his students. A large crowd of tourists thronged the Puri Beach to see this beautiful sand art. The sand art is decorated with thousands of flowers, which are very attractive. He has placed Lord Jagannath's Bada Singhar Besha in his sand art.

"Devotees can come to beach and have 'darshan' of Mahaprabhu through the sand art. They can also visit the Lord Jagannath temple and seek blessings on the first day of the New Year. I also prayed to Mahaprabhu Shri Jagannath that the New Year 2024 should bring happiness and prosperity to everyone," said Sudarsan Pattnaik.