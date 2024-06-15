ETV Bharat / bharat

Actor Darshan Case: Father of One of the Accused Dies of Heart Attack

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jun 15, 2024, 4:34 PM IST

The father of one of the accused Anukumarm who was involved in the Renukaswamy murder case, died of a cardiac arrest. Hence, the police are taking permission to take the accused to the funeral of his father.

(Left) Father of Anukumar (right), one of the accused in Renukaswamy murder case, dies of a heart attack (ETV Bharat)

Chitradurga (Karnataka): The 18 accused, including actor Darshan, have been arrested in connection with the Renukaswamy murder case. The father of one of the arrested accused in the case died of a heart attack, on Friday.

The father of the accused died after hearing the news that his son had surrendered to the police in the murder case. It is alleged that Anukumar was involved in the Renukaswamy murder case. Hence, he surrendered before the police on Friday. His father Chandrappa (60) died of a heart attack after learning about the case.

Being an auto driver, Anukumar was the only breadwinner in the family. Anukumar's mother is crying after her son's arrest and husband Chandrappa's death.

The police are preparing to take Anukumar to his father's funeral. The police will take the accused Anukumar to Chitradurga, produce him before the District Judge, obtain permission and take him to the funeral.

