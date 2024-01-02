TAMANNAAH BHATIA DROPS FUN FILLED MOMENTS FROM HER NEW YEAR HOLIDAY IN LONDON

Hyderabad: Actor Tamannaah Bhatia has kicked off the New Year with style as she celebrated in the lively city of London. Showcasing her fun-filled holiday in the United Kingdom, the actor took to Instagram to share the delightful moments. Through a series of pictures, Tamannaah takes us on a journey exploring the iconic landmarks of London and immersing herself in the festive atmosphere.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Tamannaah shared photos from her outing in London. Accompanied by the caption "Dil pe chale na kiska zor because we are in 2024", Tamannaah's post captures her candid moments from her holiday. The first and second images capture her smiling radiantly inside a cosy cafe. The third picture shows Tamannaah holding a tasty sweet treat in her hands. The post further includes glimpses of her enjoying pizza, sitting inside a store, admiring abstract artwork, sipping Coca-Cola and strolling through the streets of London.

Dressed in chic winter-ready outfits and showcasing a fresh no makeup look, Tamannaah's post features three different ensembles. Her fans adored these photos and flooded the comments section with compliments. One fan commented, "You are so adorable." Another wrote, "Happy New Year 2024, and may you have a future filled with happiness and gratefulness." Commenting on her caption, a netizen added, "Wow, you're a poet and we didn't even know it." Others showered the actor with red heart emojis.