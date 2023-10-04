Asian Games Archery: Jyothi Vennam, Ojas Deotale strike gold in mixed team event, take India medal tally to best-ever in Games
Published: 13 minutes ago
Asian Games Archery: Jyothi Vennam, Ojas Deotale strike gold in mixed team event, take India medal tally to best-ever in Games
Published: 13 minutes ago
Hangzhou: India archers duo Jyothi Surekha Vennam and Ojas Pravin Deotale clinched gold in the compound mixed team archery event in the ongoing Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.
The Indian duo equalling its Asian Games record set in the qualification round beat South Korea’s So Chaewon and Joo Jaehoon 159-158 on Monday.
-
🥇🏹 𝗔 𝗚𝗢𝗟𝗗 𝗪𝗜𝗡 𝗜𝗡 𝗔𝗥𝗖𝗛𝗘𝗥𝗬! 🏹🥇#KheloIndiaAthletes Ojas and @VJSurekha have hit the bullseye and clinched India's FIRST GOLD in archery, defeating Korea by a scoreline of 159 - 158! 🇮🇳🌟— SAI Media (@Media_SAI) October 4, 2023
Their impeccable skill and teamwork have earned them the ultimate… pic.twitter.com/eMmhxU6W7b
With this victory, India has also equaled its tally of most gold medals in a single edition of the Asian Games - 16.
More to follow...