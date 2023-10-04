Hangzhou: India archers duo Jyothi Surekha Vennam and Ojas Pravin Deotale clinched gold in the compound mixed team archery event in the ongoing Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.

The Indian duo equalling its Asian Games record set in the qualification round beat South Korea’s So Chaewon and Joo Jaehoon 159-158 on Monday.

With this victory, India has also equaled its tally of most gold medals in a single edition of the Asian Games - 16.