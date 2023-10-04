Asian Games: India win bronze medal in 35km race walk mixed team event; equals its best ever show at Games
Published: 2 hours ago
Hangzhou/Hyderabad: At the Asian Games 2023, Indian race walkers Manju Rani and Ram Baboo won the bronze medal in the 35km race walk mixed team event at the Asian Games underway in China's Hangzhou, on Wednesday.
Ram Baboo came in fourth, while Manju finished sixth to win the third prize. The duo finished behind China and Japan who won the gold and silver respectively.
Rani and Baboo's first medal of the day for India equalled the country's best-ever haul of medals at the Games. The medal tally touched 70 which was India's closing tally at the Jakarta 2018 edition of Asian Games.
Rani walked the distance in 3:09:03 while Baboo covered it in 2:42:11. India covered the distance in 5:51:14 while Japanese duo - Fuchise Masumi and Ishida Subaru covered it in 5:22:11. Chinese duo - Qieyang Shijie and Wang Qin clocked the distance in 5:16:41.
"Athletes Ram Baboo and Manju Rani have secured a Bronze medal in the 35KM Racewalk (mixed team) with a combined timing of 5:51:14 at Asian Games 2022! Their journey has been one of sweat and sheer perseverance. Let's cheer out loud for our Racewalk champ(sic)," Sports Authority of India, said in a short congratulatory message shared in social media platform- X.
🥉BRONZE IN RACEWALK🥉— SAI Media (@Media_SAI) October 4, 2023
🇮🇳 Athletes Ram Baboo and Manju Rani have secured a BRONZE MEDAL in the 35KM Racewalk (mixed team) with a combined timing of 5:51:14. at #AsianGames2022! 🏃🏻♀️🏃🏻
Their journey has been one of sweat and sheer perseverance⚡💥 Let's cheer out loud for our… pic.twitter.com/lqPQkZy2aX
Medal tally- India's medal tally stood at 70 after the duo pulled off the racewalk victory. The 70 medal amassed by Indian contingent in Asian Games current edition comprises - 15 - gold, 26- silver and 29- bronze and it has equalled the Indian contingent's previous edition of Asian Games. In the Jakarat 2018 edition of Asian Games, India won 70 medals of which 16 were gold, 23 silver and 31 bronze.