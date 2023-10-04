Asian Games: All eyes on Neeraj Chopra, Lovlina Borohain; India set to break its best show record at Games; Day 11 full schedule
Published: 24 minutes ago
Hangzhou: At present, India's Asian Games 2023 medal tally stands at 69 medals, comprising 15 gold, 26 silver and 28 bronze and is just a medal away from equalling its best show at the Games.
In the last quadrennial meet held at Jakarta in 2018, India put on its its a best-ever Asian Games show with its haul of 70 medals - 16 gold, 23 silver and 31 bronze.
India wants gold from India's "golden boy" Neeraj Chopra and world champion Lovlina Borohain in fray for the gold in javelin and boxing(one assured medal). Besides the duo, there are multiple athletics final events where Indian contingent is in race for medals.
Following is the schedule of Team India for Wednesday, October 4:
- ATHLETICS:
4:30 am: 35km Race Walk Mixed Team - Manju Rani, Ram Baboo
16:30 pm: Men's High Jump Final - Sandesh Jesse, Sarvesh Kushare
16:35 pm: Men's Javelin Throw Final - Neeraj Chopra, Kishore Kumar Jena
16:40 pm: Women's Triple Jump Final - Sheena Nellickal Varkey
16:55 pm: Women's 800m Final - Harmilan Bains, KM Chanda
17:10 pm: Men's 5000m Final - Avinash Sable, Gulveer Singh
17:45 pm: Women's 4 x 400m Relay Final - India
18:05 pm: Men's 4 x 400m Relay Final - India (Muhammad Anas Yahiya, Amoj Jacob, Nihal William, Mijo Kurian)
- KABADDI:
6:00 am: Men's Team Group A match - India vs Thailand
1:30 pm: Women's Team Group A match - India vs Thailand
- ARCHERY:
6:10 am: Compound Mixed Team Quarterfinal - India vs Malaysia
11:50 am: Recurve Mixed Team Quarterfinal - India vs Indonesia
- EQUESTRIAN:
6:30 am: Jumping Individual and Team Qualifier Round 1 - Kirat Singh Nagra, Tejas Dhingra, Yash Nensee
11:30 pm: Jumping Individual Qualifier Round 2 and Team Final Round - Kirat Singh Nagra, Tejas Dhingra, Yash Nensee
- BRIDGE:
6:30 am onwards: Men's Team Semifinal Session 4, 5 and 6
- WRESTLING:
7:30 am onwards: Men's Greco Roman 67kg 1/8 final - Neeraj
7:30 am onwards: Men's Greco Roman 87kg 1/8 final - Sunil Kumar
7:30 am onwards: Men's Greco Roman 60kg 1/8 final - Gyanender Dahiya
7:30 am onwards: Men's Greco Roman 77kg 1/4 final - Vikas
- BADMINTON:
7:30 am: Women's Singles Round of 16 - PV Sindhu vs Putri Wardani (Indonesia)
7:50 am: Men's Singles Round of 16 - HS Prannoy vs Dmitriy Panarin (Kazakhstan)
8:10 am: Women's Doubles Round of 16 - Treesa Jolly/Gayatri Gopichand vs H Kong/ S Kim (South Korea)
8:30 am: Mixed Doubles Round of 16 - Tanisha Crasto/SP Krishna Prasad vs Ew Too/TJ Chen (Malaysia)
9:10 am: Men's Doubles Quarterfinal - Chirag Shetty/Satwiksairaj Rankireddy vs D Marthin/L Rollycarnando (Indonesia)
10:10 am: Men's Singles Round of 16 - Kidambi Srikanth vs Kodai Nagaoka (Japan)
10:30 am: Women's Doubles Round of 16 - Tanisha Crasto/Ashwini Ponappa vs Y Zheng/S Zhang (China)
- VOLLEYBALL:
8:00 am: Women's Classification Pool G - India vs Nepal
-
#AsianGames2022: Check the Schedule for Day 1⃣1️⃣— SAI Media (@Media_SAI) October 3, 2023
Do tune into @SonySportsNetwk & @ddsportschannel to watch your favourite events LIVE! #Cheer4India 🇮🇳#HallaBol#JeetegaBharat#BharatAtAG22 pic.twitter.com/gL1xIboVyU
-
- SPORT CLIMBLING:
9:05 am: Women's Speed Relay Qualification - India
- SQUASH:
9:30 am: Mixed Doubles Semifinal: India vs Hong Kong
10:30 am: Mixed Doubles Semifinal: India vs Malaysia
15:30 pm: Men's Singles Semifinal: Saurav Ghosal vs Chi Hin Henry Leung (Hong Kong)
- DIVING:
10:30 am: Men's 10m Platform Preliminary - Siddharth Pardeshi
- BOXING:
11:30 am: Women's 57kg Semifinal - Parveen Hooda
13:15 pm: Women's 75kg Final - Lovlina Borohain vs Qi Lian (China)
- CHESS:
12:30 pm: Men's and Women's Team Round 6
- HOCKEY:
13:30 pm: Men's Semifinal - India vs South Korea