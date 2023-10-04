Hangzhou: At present, India's Asian Games 2023 medal tally stands at 69 medals, comprising 15 gold, 26 silver and 28 bronze and is just a medal away from equalling its best show at the Games.

In the last quadrennial meet held at Jakarta in 2018, India put on its its a best-ever Asian Games show with its haul of 70 medals - 16 gold, 23 silver and 31 bronze.

India wants gold from India's "golden boy" Neeraj Chopra and world champion Lovlina Borohain in fray for the gold in javelin and boxing(one assured medal). Besides the duo, there are multiple athletics final events where Indian contingent is in race for medals.

Following is the schedule of Team India for Wednesday, October 4: