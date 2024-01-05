HAYLE LEMI BERHANU AND ANCHIALEM HAYMANOT HEADLINE AT MUMBAI MARATHON 2024

Mumbai: Defending champions and event record holders Ethiopians Hayle Lemi Berhanu and Anchialem Haymanot will headline the 19th edition of the Tata Mumbai Marathon scheduled here on January 21.

Berhanu clocked 2:07:32 and Haymanot logged an incredible 2:24:15 on her debut, to win in Mumbai with new event records. Later, Haymanot improved her timing to 2:22:23 in Amsterdam while finishing sixth where Berhanu posted a season-best 2:05:48 to finish at fifth.

"I won the 2023 edition of the Mumbai marathon under perfect conditions. It was indeed a surprise and unexpected win at that time. But I want to make sure that I replicate my victory in January as I'm confident of finishing on top in 2024," Hayle was quoted as saying in media statement issued here.

As many as six other men and two other women runners who had personal bests superior to the current Mumbai course records have entered the fray to challenge the reigning champions.

With equal prize money for men and women winners, the first three in each race stand to win US $50,000, $25,000 and $10,000. The USD 15,000 bonus also awaits those who break the existing event records.

Ethiopian Kinde Atanw (30), who is credited with a PB of 2:03:51--that he achieved while winning the Valencia Marathon in 2019--will be the leading name among the men. Incidentally, Atanaw finished third during the World 10K in Bengaluru way back in 2014 on his previous appearance in India.

Lelisa Desisa, the 2019 World Champion, together with four fellow Ethiopian runners and Eritrean Merhawi Kesete will give Hayle Lemi a run for his money this time. Kesete finished ninth in Mumbai in 2020.

The women's line-up includes two Ethiopians and one Kenyan runner to make it tough for Anchialem in the upcoming race in Mumbai.