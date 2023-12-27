OLYMPIC CHAMPION POLE VAULTER KATIE MOON TO BE MUMBAI MARATHON AMBASSADOR

Mumbai: Two-time pole vault World Champion and 2020 Olympic gold medalist Katie Moon is the International Event Ambassador for the 19th edition of the Tata Mumbai Marathon to be held on Sunday, January 21, 2024. Promoted by Procam International, the Tata Mumbai Marathon is a World Athletics Gold Label Race.

It was the first time in the history of the World Championships that a Gold medal was shared jointly between two participants. This instilled in her a deep respect for the sport and her fellow competitors as well. The 32-year-old, American Pole Vaulter will be defending her title in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The solo Olympic medalist has clinched three medals at the World Athletics Championships: a silver in the 2022 World Indoor Championships in Belgrade, and a gold medal at the 2022 Eugene and 2023 Budapest World Athletics Championships. In 2023, she also won the top slot in the Diamond League. Moon hit a streak with two medals in 2018 alone: a gold at the Toronto NACAC Championship and a silver in the London Athletics World Cup. In the consecutive year, Moon pocketed a silver in the 2019 Lima Pan American Games. In her early childhood, she competed as a level 4 gymnast and diver, while in pole vaulting, she graduated with a state record of 3.97 m (13 ft 0 in).

"While running the race of life, every step is an opportunity to inspire and make a difference. I am deeply honoured to be named the International Event Ambassador for Tata Mumbai Marathon 2024, where each stride carries the spirit of resilience, determination, and community," said the 32-year-old American who will be defending her title in the 2024 Paris Olympics.