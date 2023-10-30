CHHATTISGARH FIRST TIME VOTERS CONGRESS PARTY HOLDS MARATHON TO MOTIVATE THEM FOR VOTING

Raipur (Chhattisgarh): To motivate maximum turnout of first-time voters during the Chhattisgarh Assembly polls 2023, the Congress party in the state organised marathon in Raipur on Monday. The first 100 winners will get a chance to interact with Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupendra Singh Baghel.

The response was overwhelming. A large number of participants, in the age group of 18 to 25 years, took part in the marathon. Officials from the state sports department, sportsmen, the mayor and several senior Congress leaders also attended the marathon.

The marathon kicked off at 7 am on Monday from Telibandha Pond in Chhattisgarh's capital Raipur and after passing through the main thoroughfares of the city and moving through Clock Tower concluded at Gandhi Maidan. Well-known sports personalities also took part in the marathon. They shared their first experience while joining the sports arena. Recalling their first stint, some of the sportsmen said that voting for the first will be remembered for their whole life. Hence, the youngsters participating in the marathon were asked not to miss the opportunity to take part in the festival of democracy.