Valencia: The Indian women’s hockey team lost to Belgium by 1-2 on Saturday in the 5 Nations Tournament Valencia 2023. The Indian Men’s Hockey Team lost to Belgium 2-7 in their second match of the 5 Nations Tournament Valencia 2023 on Saturday.

Belgium won the match, riding on goals from Ambre Ballenghien (22’) and Louise Versavel (37’). Meanwhile, Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke (56’) scored the only goal for India. The match was intense from the beginning, with both teams looking to breach the defence of the other, but a goal was not forthcoming. The teams ended the first quarter on level terms.

The breakthrough finally came in the second quarter as Ambre Ballenghien scored, giving Belgium the lead going into the halftime break. Both teams were eager to score next and it was Louise Versavel's shot on goal, early in the third quarter which extended Belgium’s lead in the contest.

The Indian team kept probing Belgium’s defence in search of a goal in the last quarter. In the dying moments of the game, Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke found an opening and scored, swinging the momentum in their favour. However, India failed to capitalize further.

Earlier, the Indian Men’s Hockey team lost to Belgium 2-7 in their second match of the 5 Nations Tournament. Abhishek and Jugraj Singh were the two goal-scorers for India. The first quarter saw Belgium off the blocks and running in no time scoring three quick goals courtesy of Cedric Charlier (1’), Alexander Hendrickx (10’) and Thibeau Stockbroekx (13’) to put India on the back-foot.