Bengaluru (Karnataka): The Indian men’s and women’s hockey teams on Monday flew from the Kempegowda International Airport here, to participate in the Five Nations Tournament to be played at Valencia in Spain from December 15 to 22.

The Indian women’s hockey team will take on host, Spain, in the first game of the tournament on December 15 and go on to battle against Belgium on December 16, Germany on December 19, and Ireland in their last match of the 5 Nations Tournament Valencia 2023 on December 21.

The Indian men’s hockey Team will face hosts Spain in the first match on 15th December, followed by a contest against Belgium on 16th December, Germany on 19th December, and France on 20th December to end their 5 Nations Tournament Valencia 2023 campaign.

“The 5 Nations Tournament Valencia 2023 will give us invaluable exposure against some of the top hockey teams in the world ahead of the all-important FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifier Ranchi 2024 next month. Going into the tournament our aim is to make sure that we address all the chinks in our armour and play to the best of our abilities," Women's team skipper Savita was quoted as saying in a media statement issued here.