CARLOS ALCARAZ HITS STUNNING SHOT BEFORE CRAMPS NOVAK DJOKOVIC WINS FRENCH OPEN SEMIFINAL

Paris Novak Djokovic used every bit of his experience relentlessness and fitness to beat a cramping Carlos Alcaraz 63 57 61 61 at the French Open on Friday and move one win away from a record 23rd Grand Slam title The No 1ranked Alcaraz produced one particularly brilliant shot one that went viral within minutes and could be talked about for years en route to claiming the second set of what at the time was a closely contested and thrilling showdownBut in the end this highly anticipated matchup was as anticlimatic as can be That s because early in the third set after nearly 2 12 hours of exertion and tension in 85degree heat at Court Philippe Chatrier Alcaraz s body began to lock up First his hand began to cramp Then his legs And so at 1all Alcaraz needed to take a break and get treated by a trainer Because it was not a changeover Alcaraz was required to forfeit the following game and fell behind 21Read Iga Swiatek seeks a 3rd French Open title in women s final against Karolina MuchovaFrom there it was pretty much all over Djokovic who is 36 was able to cruise to the finish against Alcaraz who is 20 making for the widest age gap in a men s Grand Slam semifinal since 1991 Score one for the old guys It was the 45th Grand Slam semifinal for Djokovic and the second for Alcaraz I feel for him I feel sorry I hope he can recover very soon Djokovic said I told him at the net he knows how young he is He has plenty of time ahead of him He s going to win this tournament I m sure many many times Not this time Instead it is No 3 Djokovic who will meet No 4 Casper Ruud of Norway or No 22 Alexander Zverev of Germany in Sunday s finalRuud a twotime major runnerup last year including in Paris and Zverev the runnerup at the 2020 US Open were scheduled to play the second semifinal later Friday Neither owns a major trophy Djokovic is hoping to leave Roland Garros this year with his third French Open title and his 23rd Slam championship overall which would break a tie with rival Rafael Nadal for the most by a man in the history of tennis Nadal was absent from his favorite tournament this year because of a hip injury AP