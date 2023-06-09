IGA SWIATEK SEEKS A 3RD FRENCH OPEN TITLE IN WOMENS FINAL AGAINST KAROLINA MUCHOVA

Paris A little more than four years ago in the first round of a tiny claycourt tournament in the Czech Republic 95thranked Iga Swiatek lost in three sets to 106thranked Karolina Muchova That was the only time they ve ever played each other although they are frequent practice partnersOn Saturday the same two players will step into Court Philippe Chatrier for a second matchup on a far grander stage and with far larger stakes the French Open championship Swiatek is now ranked No 1 where she s been for more than a year and is bidding for her third title at Roland Garros and fourth at a major tournamentMuchova s career has been sidetracked by various injuries so she is ranked just 43rd and is unseeded but she has been at her best over the past two weeks particularly when coming back after facing a match point to eliminate No 2 Aryna Sabalenka in the semifinals on ThursdayRead Mohammed Siraj ultimate competitor but India should ve bowled fuller says PontingAnd Muchova did it with the same mix of oldschool and newschool tennis that Swiatek remembers seeing up close during that initial encounter in Prague in April 2019 I really like her game honestly I really respect her and she s I feel like a player who can do anything She has great touch She can also speed up the game Swiatek said She plays with that kind of I don t know freedom in her movements And she has a great technique So I watched her matches and I feel like I know her game pretty well Muchova does a bit of everything She s comfortable at the net She ll vary her speeds and angles from the baseline She knows when to hang back and when to attack She even hit more aces in the semifinals than her bighitting foe SabalenkaMuchova was asked whether she ever thought about altering her approach playing more like other players No I never had that moment I think I have it like that in everything in life I don t really want to be like anyone else the 26yearold from the Czech Republic said It s the type of game I enjoy and I believe in It s worked well enough to carry her to a 50 record against women ranked in the Top 3 She was unaware of that statistic until a reporter mentioned it and asked whether that might make her the favorite against Swiatek a notion Muchova brushed aside It just shows me that I can play against them she said I can compete There s no doubt about that Swiatek though presents her own challenges She like Muchova can play with nuance She like Muchova knows how to construct a point how to play defense when necessary how to attack when necessary Her heavytopspin forehand is as dangerous on clay as any shot from anyone else in women s tennis at the momentThat is why Swiatek hasn t lost a set so far in the tournament And why she is eyeing a second consecutive title and third in four years in Paris Muchova only has won one WTA trophy Swiatek had zero from any tournaments when she went into her first major final at the 2020 French Open at age 19So how has Swiatek still just a little more than a week removed from her 22nd birthday changed since then For sure I feel like I m a better player Improvement I feel like is everywhere so I can t really say one area Everywhere like tenniswise mentally tactically physically just having the experience everything she said So yeah my whole life basically AP