Man Kills Younger Brother, Sister-in-law and Infant Nephew in Haryana

ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 23 hours ago

Police said that the accused, who is still absconding in the case, first attacked his younger brother while he was sleeping, with a sharp object leading to his on the spot death. He later attacked his sister-in-law and infant son in a similar fashion and killed them too.

Representational image

Sonipat: In a spine-chilling incident of triple murder reported from Haryana, a man allegedly killed his younger brother, his wife and three-month-old baby over a personal grudge in Sonipat district of Haryana during the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, police said. Police are yet to nab the accused who remains at large after the triple murder.

The incident has took place at Bindhroli village. The deceased have been identified as Amardeep, his wife Madhu and their infant son Shivam-all murdered by Amardeep's elder brother Mandeep.

A police official said that Amardeep and his wife and infant son were sleeping in the courtyard of their house when Mandeep attacked his younger brother with a sharp object leading to his on the spot death. Later, he also killed Amardeep's wife Madhu and son Shivam in a similar fashion and fled from the spot. In the morning, the other family members saw the bodies of the the couple and the infant son lying in a pool of blood in the courtyard leaving them shell shocked.

ACP Mukesh Jakhar said that a case has been registered against Mandeep and he will be arrested soon. The police have taken all three bodies into their custody and sent them to the Civil Hospital for post-mortem, Jakhar said.

Slain Amardeep was posted in the Family Identity Card Department under the Skill Employment Office in Sonipat Municipal Corporation. He had an inter-caste marriage with Madhu. It is believed that accused Mandeep harbored a grudge against his brother over some issue. Further investigation into the case is going on.

