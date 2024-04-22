Youth Killed Three People Including His Father in Latehar

Latehar (Jharkhand): A youth killed three members of his own family with a sharp weapon in the Latehar district of Jharkhand, police said on Monday.

Latehar Superintendent of Police (SP) Anjani Anjan has confirmed the incident. The deceased include the accused's father Suraj Oraon, sister-in-law Anupama Devi and another relative Mansooriya Devi. Two other people have also been injured in this incident. The entire incident took place in Dabri village of Saryu block of the district, police said.

Ranjan Oraon, a resident of Dabri village, came home under the influence of alcohol late on Sunday night. Then there was a dispute in the house over some issue, after which Ranjan Oraon killed his father Suraj Oraon by attacking him with a sharp weapon. Then the accused also attacked his sister-in-law Anupama Devi and relative Mansooriya Devi with a sharp axe and both of them died, added police official.

"During this time, the accused also seriously injured his cousin Amlesh Oraon and his wife Hiramani Devi. After receiving information we reached the spot and arrested the accused," they added.

It is understood that the village where this incident took place is a very remote area. "After receiving information about the incident, there was a stir in the entire village," sources added.

Police said that they are probing the matter.