Assam Shocker: Woman Kills Her Three Children in Karimganj; Attempts Suicide

Karimganj: In a shocking incident of triple murder, a woman allegedly killed her three children and attacked her her seven-year-old sister before attempting suicide in Karimganj district of Assam, police said on Monday April 8. The incident has triggered outrage in the area.

The shocking incident took place on Sunday April 7 in Dolugang village near Ramakrishna Nagar. The woman was reportedly living in Dolugang village of Hari Nagar gram panchayat with her husband and three children. The woman's sister was also with them.

An official said that the woman's husband left for his shop early in the morning leaving her and three children including two boys and a girl at home along with the woman's sister.

It is learnt that around 9 am when the young boys of the village were taking the cows for grazing, they saw the woman was attacking her children with a chopper. The boys raised a hue and cry after which a crowd of people from the village rushed to the spot.

But upon reaching the house, the people saw the bodies of the three children lying on the bed and the woman's 7-year-old sister also lying on the ground in a bloody condition. The villagers said that after killing the children, the woman shut the door and locked herself inside a room where she attempted suicide.

The locals however rescued the woman even as her seven-year-old sister was immediately shifted to the Ramakrishna Nagar primary health center.

The accused woman was also taken to the health center by the people.

The condition of both of them is said to be critical and were first referred to Hailakandi Civil Hospital and later to Silchar Medical College and Hospital for specialized treatment.

Ramakrishna Nagar police recovered the bodies of the three children and sent them for postmortem.

The circumstances surrounding the death of the three children were not immediately known. Police have launched an investigation into the incident.