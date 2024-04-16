Triple murder in Jharkhand: Husband kills wife and two children

Chaibasa (Jharkhand): A man brutally murdered his wife and two daughters in Ladurabasa village of Muffasil police station area of West Singhbhum district, police said on Tuesday.

"The incident took place at around 10 pm on Monday when the accused was in an inebriated condition. After getting information, police personnel attached to the Mufassil police station reached the village on Tuesday morning and took the bodies into custody. The bodies have been sent to a government hospital for post-mortem," a senior police official said.

According to the senior police officials, the accused has been identified as Gurucharan Padeya. The deceased have been identified as Jano Budiuli, 20, her 5-year-old daughter Renuka Padeya and 1-year-old daughter Sumi Padeya.

"Gurucharan told us that there used to be frequent fights between him and his wife over petty matters. On Monday night too, there was a fight between the husband and wife over some issue and in a fit of rage Gurucharan killed his wife and two children by slitting their throats with a sharp weapon," said police station in-charge Ranjit Oraon.

Police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and are probing the matter. The police have also recovered the weapon from the spot.

Oraon said that the bodies will be handed over to the kin after post-mortem.