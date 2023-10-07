Hangzhou: Deepak Punia won against Uzbekistan’s Javrail Shapiev in the men’s freestyle 86kg semifinal to book a place in the final, assuring India of yet another medal.

The Tokyo 2020 Olympian, Deepak will face Rio 2016 Olympics champion Hassan Yazdani of Iran. The Iranian wrestler is also a three-time world champion in 2017, 2019 and 2021, along with the defending Asian Games champion in this category.

Deepak's gold medal bout with Hassan Yazdani will start after 2.30 pm IST on Saturday.

Earlier, Deepak prevailed 7-3 against Japanese grappler Shota Shirai in the quarter-final bout. Deepak Punia had beaten Indonesia's Randa Riandesta 11-0 and Bahrain's Magomed Magomed R Sharipov 3-2 in the pre-quarterfinals and qualification rounds, respectively, at Hangzhou.