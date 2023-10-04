Hangzhou: The Indian contingent registered its highest ever medal haul of 71 medals in the Asian Games history, on Wednesday. They have surpassed the previous best tally of medals in 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta.

India now has the 71 medals and counting as almost four days are still left where Indian players take a field to win medals for the country. Also, India now has equaled the best ever tally of gold medals with 16 gold medals, with 26 silver and 29 bronze medals.

India's previous-best medal haul had come at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta, when the country's athletes managed to win 70 medals, including 16 gold, 23 silver and 31 bronze.

Indian race walkers Manju Rani and Ram Baboo bagged a bronze medal in the 35km mixed race walk event early on Wednesday to help India match the 2018 Jakarta Games' performance. India's Compound archers duo Ojas Deotale and Jyothi Surekha Vennam then grabbed India's 71st medal when they won the mixed team gold medal.

"It is with great pleasure that I would like to state that India has forged its impression with the best ever medal haul in the Asian Games by crossing the 70 mark in medals tally and there are more to come," India's chef de mission Bhupender Singh Bajwa said.

India has sent its largest-ever contingent with an aim to cross the 100-medal mark at the Asian Games. 'Aab ki Baar, Sau Paar' (which translates to crossing 100 medals this time) has been India's slogan line for the Hangzhou Games.