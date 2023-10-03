Asian Games: Abhishek Verma enters final of compound individual event in archery
Asian Games: Abhishek Verma enters final of compound individual event in archery
Hangzhou: Abhishek Verma has sailed into the final of the compound individual event on Tuesday here beating Korean archer Jaehoon Joo with a scoreline of 147-145. Indian team will be aiming to get numerous medals from archery as two women shooters are already in contention of getting a medal with one assured of a silver or gold which will be played on Saturday.
