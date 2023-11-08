New Delhi: All India Football Federation(AIFF) has sacked its secretary Shaji Prabhakaran due to a trust breach on Wednesday. AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey issued the termination letter on Tuesday to Prabhakaran.

"The AIFF president has issued the termination letter to Prabhakaran. He is no longer the AIFF Secretary General," PTI reported AIFF vice-president NA Haris as saying.

"Deputy secretary general Satyanarayan will discharge his duties as acting secretary general."

Also, the AIFF confirmed the development with a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"The All India Football Federation hereby announces that the services of Dr. Shaji Prabhakaran have been terminated due to breach of trust with immediate effect as of November 7, 2023. The AIFF Deputy Secretary, Mr M Satyanarayan, will take charge as Acting Secretary General of AIFF with immediate effect," the post revealed.

Prabhakaran was anointed as general secretary at the first executive committee meeting after the new dispensation took charge on September 2. Before working in the AIFF, Prabhakaran was working as Football Delhi president. He resigned from the post to take over the reins of the sports federation.

"The post of the secretary general is a paid post and he was not appointed by the executive committee. The president has the power to appoint and remove the secretary general. So the president issued the termination letter," Haris said.