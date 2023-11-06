Ranchi (Jharkhand): It was a double delight for all the sports fans in India after India's whopping 243 runs win over South Africa in league stage of World Cup, it was the turn of the Indian Women's Hockey team to emerge victorious.

The Indian Women's Hockey team secured a resounding 4-0 victory over reigning champions Japan, clinching the Women's Asian Champions Trophy on late Sunday night.

This victory elevated India's tally of Women's Asian Champions Trophy titles to an impressive two.

Sangita Kumari (17'), Neha (46'), Lalremsiami (57'), and Vandana Katariya (60') netted a goal each for India.

India remained unbeaten in the marquee tournament and Hockey India declared a reward of Rs 3.00 lakhs for each member of the the victorious team and Rs 1.50 lakh for each member of the support staff.

India launched an assertive strategy from the outset, exerting continuous pressure and they made a promising foray toward the goal when Deepika positioned herself perfectly to secure an early lead, but her shot was saved by Japan's goalkeeper Eika Nakamura.

As the first quarter concluded, the score remained level, and the match remained goalless.

However, India persisted in their efforts to shatter the deadlock, and their determination bore fruit early in the second quarter, with Sangita Kumari (17') delivering a superb finish to put her team in the lead.

Japan earned three consecutive penalty corners, but India's resolute defense denied any potential comeback.

India commenced the third quarter with an intensified offensive. Japan not only showcased formidable defensive strength to thwart the Indian onslaught but also seized control of possession.

The Indian squad persistently probed Japan's defensive lines at regular intervals to sustain their momentum. The penultimate quarter, concluding with India maintaining a 1-0 lead.

The final quarter commenced with India securing three consecutive penalty corners, and on the third attempt, they finally found success as Neha (46') deftly deflected the ball into the net, extending India's lead to 2-0.