WORLD CUP 2023 WISH WE COULD HAVE FIELDERS IN STANDS COMMENTS AFGHANISTAN HEAD COACH JONATHAN TROTT

Mumbai: Afghanistan head coach Jonathan Trott has reacted on Glenn Maxwell's sensational knock stating that the team wanted to place the fielders in the stands considering the massive hits the all-rounder was delivering during his stay at the crease.

"I am sure there are a few things, maybe one or two things, you could have done differently but that is cricket and there are always going to be things you want to have back," Jonathan Trott told the media after Afghanistan's loss by three wickets.

"But he (Glenn Maxwell) kept hitting them in the stands, so we cannot put fielders in the stands. I wish we could have. But full credit to him (Glenn Maxwell), the way that he played to get a double hundred is phenomenal. He deserved to win the game; he got a double hundred," Trott continued.

Although the 35-year-old destructive batter Glenn Maxwell turned the game on its head, luck also played a role in helping him stitch a superb knock. Jonathan Trott said the body language body of the Afghan players was slightly down and it is very important to grab every chance against an opponent like Australia.

"I think when, obviously, unfortunately, the second catch went down, everyone just seemed to sort of think just waiting for him, you know, Maxwell to get out," Trott said.

"I did not see a lot of encouragement or people cheering each other (on) and encouraging each other. It seemed to sort of like the attitude was a little bit, well, we will just, hopefully 'we will still win' type-thing. It is not a case of when you get an opportunity against a side like Australia, you have got to grab it. They are not going to just give it to you. And you have got to take it. If you get a chance to take it, you have got to take it," he explained.

Maxwell tore apart the opposition bowling unit while scoring his first double-hundred in the 50-over format. His knock helped the Australian team script a victory which was almost looking like an impossible task at one point in time.