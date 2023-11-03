In the India-Sri Lanka clash on Thursday, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj razed Sri Lanka for 55 at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium and jumped to the top of the points table in the ongoing ICC event. Earlier, put into bat first, India put up a mammoth total of 357/8 on a belter of Wankhede Stadium. Opener Shubman Gill top-scored for India with 92 off 92 balls while Virat Kohli (88 off 94 balls) and Shreyas Iyer (82 off 56 balls) notched up fifties to put India in the driver's seat.