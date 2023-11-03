Cricket World Cup 2023: Virat Kohli anchors most wins for India, breaks Sachin's record
Published: 1 hours ago
Mumbai: Star India batter and former India captain, Virat Kohli added another feather to his cap after he broke another record of Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar by becoming the player to be part of the most wins for India across formats. Kohli's latest feat came during India's match against Sri Lanka in the ongoing ICC ODI World Cup on Thursday.
Now, with the win over Sri Lanka, Virat Kohli has been a part of 308 wins across formats and 28 World Cup wins for the Indian Cricket Team surpassing legendary Sachin Tendulkar, who has been part of 307 wins across formats and 27 World Cup wins for Indian Team. Virat missed out on his 49th ODI century after getting caught on 88 runs against Sri Lanka at Wankhade Stadium in Mumbai.
The 34-year-old has also been part of the playing XI in India's 28 World Cup triumphs and amassed 1472 laced with three centuries and nine half-centuries averaging 54.51 while Tendulkar has racked up 1516 runs at an average of 65.91 including three centuries and 12 fifties. Interestingly, Sachin Tendulkar has played in 45 games while Virat Kohli has played 33 matches in World Cups.
Kohli, who has been a part of 514 international games for the national side, amassed 17,063 runs with an exceptional average of 66.13 from 308 matches in winning cause. He has also smashed 54 centuries and 84 fifties remaining unbeaten in 75 innings.
The legendary Sachin Tendulkar, on the other hand, scored 17,113 runs including 53 centuries and 83 fifties across formats averaging 58.20 from 307 matches where India won. Notably, he has played 664 international games in total.
In the India-Sri Lanka clash on Thursday, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj razed Sri Lanka for 55 at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium and jumped to the top of the points table in the ongoing ICC event. Earlier, put into bat first, India put up a mammoth total of 357/8 on a belter of Wankhede Stadium. Opener Shubman Gill top-scored for India with 92 off 92 balls while Virat Kohli (88 off 94 balls) and Shreyas Iyer (82 off 56 balls) notched up fifties to put India in the driver's seat.