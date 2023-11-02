World Cup 2023: India's 302 run win over Sri Lanka second biggest in ODI World Cup
Published: 8 minutes ago
World Cup 2023: India's 302 run win over Sri Lanka second biggest in ODI World Cup
Published: 8 minutes ago
Mumbai (Maharashtra): The Indian juggernaut continued in the ongoing Cricket World Cup 2023 as they steamrolled neighbours Sri Lanka by a whopping 302 runs at the iconic Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday. The win by India on Thursday was the second-biggest win in the history of the ODI World Cup and the record is held by Australia, which achieved the feat earlier in this edition only.
The Men in Blue first posted a mammoth 357/8 in their allotted 50 overs with contributions from Shubman Gill (92), Virat Kohli (88) and Shreyas Iyer (82). The bowlers bundled out Sri Lanka for a partly 55 to script a record-breaking win. Pacer Mohammed Shami picked up a five-for and was ably supported by Mohammed Siraj, who took three wickets, Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja took a wicket each.
India with the win also qualified for the semi-final of the tournament and became the first side to do so.
This was also the fourth-highest win in terms of margin of victory in the history of ODIs.
Highest wins in the history of ODIs
*317 runs - India against Sri Lanka - Trivandrum - 2023
*309 runs - Australia versus the Netherlands - Delhi - 2023 - ODI World Cup
*304 runs - Zimbabwe versus the United States of America - Harare - 2023
*302 runs - India versus Sri Lanka - Mumbai - 2023
Highest wins by a margin in ODI World Cup
*309 runs Australia versus Netherlands - Delhi - 2023 World Cup
*302 runs India versus Sri Lanka - Mumbai - 2023
*275 runs Australia versus Afghanistan - Perth - 2015
*257 runs India versus Bermuda - Port of Spain - 2007