Lucknow: Star India batter and former India captain, Virat Kohli has now equaled the new record with Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar becoming the player to be part of the most wins for India across formats and most World Cup wins with the 100-run victory over defending champions England in the ongoing ICC ODI World Cup 2023 on Sunday.

Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar have been part of 307 wins across formats and 27 World Cup wins for the Indian Cricket Team. Also, Virat needs just one more century to equal Sachin's (49) record for most ODI centuries.

Kohli who has been a part of 513 international games for the national side, amassed 16,975 runs with an exceptional average of 66.05 from 307 matches in winning cause. He has also smashed 54 centuries and 83 fifties remaining unbeaten in 75 innings.

The legendary Sachin Tendulkar, on the other hand, scored 17,113 runs across formats averaging 58.20 from 307 matches where India won. Notably, he has played 664 international games and smashed 53 centuries and 83 fifties in the winning cause.

Both of the batters have been part of the playing XI in India's 27 World Cup triumphs and Kohli scored 1307 runs laced with three centuries and eight half centuries averaging 62.23 while Tendulkar has racked up 1516 runs at an average of 65.91 including three centuries and 12 fifties. Interestingly, Sachin Tendulkar has played in 45 games while Virat Kohli has played 32 matches in World Cups.