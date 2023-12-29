India need to play practice matches, intra-squad is joke, remarks Sunil Gavaskar
India need to play practice matches, intra-squad is joke, remarks Sunil Gavaskar
Hyderabad: Legendary Sunil Gavaskar has advised that the Indian team should have played some practice games before the start of the series against South Africa after their embarrassing defeat in the first game at Centurion.
India lost the first Test of the two-match series against South Africa by an innings and 32 runs. The Indian batters struggled against the South African formidable bowling unit and it resulted in a defeat for them. KL Rahul and Virat Kohli were the only batters who looked comfortable at the crease throughout the fixture.
Former India opener Sunil Gavaskar has reacted to India's loss against South Africa saying that the Rohit Sharma-led side should have played some practice matches before taking on the opposition in the opening Test.
"The reasons are straightforward - you didn't play any matches here. If you straightaway play Test matches, it doesn't work out. Yes, you sent the India A team. The India A team should come before the tour," Gavaskar, a veteran of 125 Tests, told Star Sports.
"You need to play practice matches after coming here (to South Africa). Intra-squad is a joke because would your fast bowlers bowl extremely fast to your batters, would they bowl bouncers, as they would be scared about injuring their batters."
Gavaskar further added that the practice matches are important for young players as they can get adjusted with the playing conditions. "Nothing happens to senior cricketers. They will play the second, third and fourth matches even if they fail. Practice matches are necessary for the young players. If you want, you can ask your senior players to come at ease, they can come a day before the Test match, but you need to arrange practice matches for the young players," he concluded.