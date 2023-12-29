INDIA NEED TO PLAY PRACTICE MATCHES INTRA SQUAD IS JOKE REMARKS SUNIL GAVASKAR

Hyderabad: Legendary Sunil Gavaskar has advised that the Indian team should have played some practice games before the start of the series against South Africa after their embarrassing defeat in the first game at Centurion.

India lost the first Test of the two-match series against South Africa by an innings and 32 runs. The Indian batters struggled against the South African formidable bowling unit and it resulted in a defeat for them. KL Rahul and Virat Kohli were the only batters who looked comfortable at the crease throughout the fixture.

Former India opener Sunil Gavaskar has reacted to India's loss against South Africa saying that the Rohit Sharma-led side should have played some practice matches before taking on the opposition in the opening Test.

"The reasons are straightforward - you didn't play any matches here. If you straightaway play Test matches, it doesn't work out. Yes, you sent the India A team. The India A team should come before the tour," Gavaskar, a veteran of 125 Tests, told Star Sports.

"You need to play practice matches after coming here (to South Africa). Intra-squad is a joke because would your fast bowlers bowl extremely fast to your batters, would they bowl bouncers, as they would be scared about injuring their batters."