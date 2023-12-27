Centurion: Left-handed batter Dean Elgar starred on the second day of the first Test between India and South Africa as he smashed a century to take the hosts in a comfortable position on Wednesday.

India started the day from 208 for 8 with KL Rahul heading towards his century by the end of the play. The wicket-keeper-batter continued his brilliant strokeplay on the third day as well and completed his century with the lower order batters stitching small partnerships with him. Rahul broke a few record s during his resilient hundred and Indian side ended up scoring 245 runs in the first innings.

Pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj bowled an impressive opening spell during the South African innings and the latter dismissed Aiden Markram early in the innings.

However, southpaw Dean Elgar got into the grove after playing out the initial spell from the Indian pace duo. No other Indian bowler except for the duo looked lethal as Elgar advanced towards his century with utmost ease. Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah picked a couple of wickets but debutant David Bedingham scored unbeaten 32 till the conclusion of the Tea session. Elgar was on unbeaten 115 and South Africa was on 194 for 3 before the final session of the day began.