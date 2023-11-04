World Cup: Prasidh Krishna to replace Hardik Pandya for remainder of tournament
Published: 30 minutes ago
World Cup: Prasidh Krishna to replace Hardik Pandya for remainder of tournament
Published: 30 minutes ago
Kolkata: India have suffered a sever blow in the ongoing campaign of the World Cup 2023 as Hardik Pandya has failed to recover from his ankle injury and will miss the remainder of the tournament as a result. His place in India's squad will be taken by Prasidh Krishna as ICC's techinical comitee approved player replacement on Saturday.
Pandya had hurt his left ankle in the World Cup game against Bangladesh in Pune and the recent devlopment has now made it clear that the 30-year-old will not be able to participate for the rest of the campaign. The all-rounder's abscense was a big blow for the Indian team but the Indian pacers didn't let the team feel his absence with their top-notch performances.
-
India's star all-rounder to miss the remainder of #CWC23.— ICC (@ICC) November 4, 2023
Details 👇https://t.co/oE1Fh9e5hG
Prasidh Krishna will replace the all-rounder in the squad now and he will be keen on making most of the opportunities he will get in the marquee tournament. The Indian pacer has appeared in 19 white-ball fixtures so far and has scalped 33 wickets but a stiff competiton with Indian pacers like Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj has kept him on the bench for most of the time.
India are siting at the top of the points table and they have allready qualified fpr the semi-final. The upcoming league games will determine their final position on the points table before entering the knockout stage. Their next game is scheduled against South Africa in Kolkata and the winner of the clash will have high chances of finishing the league stage at the top of te points table.