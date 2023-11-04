WORLD CUP PRASIDH KRISHNA TO REPLACE HARDIK PANDYA FOR REMAINDER OF TOURNAMENT

Pandya had hurt his left ankle in the World Cup game against Bangladesh in Pune and the recent devlopment has now made it clear that the 30-year-old will not be able to participate for the rest of the campaign. The all-rounder's abscense was a big blow for the Indian team but the Indian pacers didn't let the team feel his absence with their top-notch performances.

Prasidh Krishna will replace the all-rounder in the squad now and he will be keen on making most of the opportunities he will get in the marquee tournament. The Indian pacer has appeared in 19 white-ball fixtures so far and has scalped 33 wickets but a stiff competiton with Indian pacers like Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj has kept him on the bench for most of the time.