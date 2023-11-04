Also, Afganistan's seven-wicket win over the Netherlands with 111 balls to spare was the third biggest by the team in terms of deliveries remaining in this edition of the World Cup. The other two were Sri Lanka's eight-wicket win over defending champions England (146 balls to spare) and India's seven-wicket win over arch-rivals Pakistan at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad (117 balls to spare).

Meanwhile, in a bizarre statistic, four Netherlands batters were run out and this is the 12th instance of four or more runs outs in an innings in the ODI World Cup. Afghanistan who have jumped to the fifth in the points table with eight points and a Net Run Rate of -0.330, courtesy of the win on Friday, have kept their hopes alive for a berth in the semi-final.