The 55-year-old South African said while his side's primary goal is to win the matches ahead, they also have to factor in the Net Run Rate (NRR) to stay alive in the marquee tournament. "During the Calcutta chase (against Bangladesh), I had every scenario in my pocket as to if we won in 25 overs; if we won in 26 overs, 27 overs. So, we kind of knew as to how we were going to eat into the net run rate of New Zealand."

Arthur said the first thing to make an impact on the match and thereby on the NRR was to accept their current position in the tournament and respect the Kiwis for playing some good cricket despite losing their last three matches. "The first thing is to respect our position. New Zealand are very well coached and very well led. We've got to respect it. Once we get ourselves in that position, only then can we start talking about those net run rates," he added.